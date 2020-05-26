ModernGhanalogo

26.05.2020 Headlines

COVID-19: Ghana Cases Rise To 6,964

LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Ghana’s count of the novel COVID-19 cases has ballooned to 6,964.

The Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye confirmed this morning Tuesday, May 26.

However, the recovery rate has increased to 2,097

More soon...

