COVID-19: Ghana Cases Rise To 6,964
Ghana’s count of the novel COVID-19 cases has ballooned to 6,964.
The Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye confirmed this morning Tuesday, May 26.
However, the recovery rate has increased to 2,097
More soon...
