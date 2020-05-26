Covid-19: Nigeria’s Case Count Hit 8,068 LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO Nigeria's confirmed cases of coronavirus now stand at 8,068, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). In a tweet late on Monday, May 25, 2020, the Centre says 229 new cases of Covid-19 were recorded across Nigeria. NCDC noted that deaths related to the virus have increased from 221 to 233. So far, 2,311 persons have been discharged.Breakdown of new cases:Lagos-90Katsina-27Imo-26Kano-23FCT-14Plateau-12Ogun-9Delta-7Borno-5Rivers-5Oyo-4Gombe-3Osun-2Anambra-1Bayelsa-1 CoronavirusCovid-19Coronavirus pandemicNigeria
Covid-19: Nigeria’s Case Count Hit 8,068
Nigeria's confirmed cases of coronavirus now stand at 8,068, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).
In a tweet late on Monday, May 25, 2020, the Centre says 229 new cases of Covid-19 were recorded across Nigeria.
NCDC noted that deaths related to the virus have increased from 221 to 233.
So far, 2,311 persons have been discharged.
Breakdown of new cases:
Lagos-90
Katsina-27
Imo-26
Kano-23
FCT-14
Plateau-12
Ogun-9
Delta-7
Borno-5
Rivers-5
Oyo-4
Gombe-3
Osun-2
Anambra-1
Bayelsa-1