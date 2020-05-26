Covid-19: Nigeria’s Case Count Hit 8,068

Nigeria's confirmed cases of coronavirus now stand at 8,068, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

In a tweet late on Monday, May 25, 2020, the Centre says 229 new cases of Covid-19 were recorded across Nigeria.

NCDC noted that deaths related to the virus have increased from 221 to 233.

So far, 2,311 persons have been discharged.

Breakdown of new cases:

Lagos-90

Katsina-27

Imo-26

Kano-23

FCT-14

Plateau-12

Ogun-9

Delta-7

Borno-5

Rivers-5

Oyo-4

Gombe-3

Osun-2

Anambra-1

Bayelsa-1