Youth Volunteer Group Donates To Blind Community And The Aged In Aflao

A youth group, Divine Kporha Charity Foundation defied the early morning Monday downpour to donate food items to the Blind community in Duta and elderly in Huime- Agordome, suburbs of Aflao in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta region of Ghana.

The donation came as a result of the deadly pandemic COVID-19 wreaking havoc across the globe which led the Ghanaian government to close all borders as a measure to curb the spread of the virus from neighbouring countries.

The closure of the Aflao border has brought untold hardships to individuals who live along the border and ply their trade in neighbouring Togo hence cannot cross to and fro across the border as was the case before the outbreak of the virus.

Items donated include, a bag of 5-kilogram rice, a liter of frytol cooking oil, two tins of sardine,a spaghetti, two 'Olonkas' of maize, sachets of processed tomatoes, a hand sanitizer was given out to fifty (50) households to ease the financial burden and hardship on them.

Among the donors were Divine Kporha, the Executive Director of the group, Saviour Gokah, Secretary to the group among 3 others who represented the foundation.

According to Divine Kporha, leader of the group, other philanthropic organizations and individuals should endeavour to reach out to the Vulnerable across the country especially in the Ketu South municipality whose livelihood has been greatly affected by the virus.

The smiles on the faces of the visually impaired and aged speak volumes of the impact made.