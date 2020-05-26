COVID-19: International Young Democratic Union Supports Teshie Orphanages, Assurance Of Hope For The Needy

International Young Democrats Union, IYDU, a legally registered organization that serves as a member of the global alliance for youth empowerment and capacity building, has extended helps to orphanages homes in Ghana.

A statement made available to OpenLife stated that in the midst of the deadly pandemic coronavirus, IYDU, has decided to supports the less privileged by donating some relief items to two orphanages in the Ledzokuku constituency- Teshie Orphanage and Assurance of Hope.

The items includes bags of rice, dozens of mosquito net, packs of tissue, veronica buckets,boxes of hand sanitizer, face masks, boxes of cooking oil,packs of mosquito coil.

The IYDU team was led by its affable administrator Mr. David Nkansa Anto affectionately known as DNA together with Nana Kwame Asafo Adjei(Executive Member), Madam Perpetual Lomokie Akwada(Executive Member), Hon. Dr. Okoe Boye(MP for the area and also the Deputy Minister For Health) among other members of the group

Hon. Dr. Okoe Boye, Member of Parliament and Deputy Minister for Health commended the group for their philanthropic efforts in making sure they put smiles on the faces of the needy in society.

On their part Mr. And Mrs. Anteh expressed their profound gratitude to IYDU for thinking about them in these difficult times to cut down some burdens on them.

Madam Florence Mensah of Assurance of Hope for the needy was very grateful for the efforts made by IYDU to the children and prayed that God bless them abundantly.

For it is written in the Bible that” because you did for these ones you have done for me and I will also help you in times of need”.

The Administrator of IYDU Ghana chapter Mr. David Nkansa Anto submitted that,” where a friend lies is where you also lie”.

This means we have to be each other’s keeper. We came to give them these relief items in order to help them live as comfortable as they can in these trying times.”

He added that “Amidst this COVID-19 pandemic, corporate bodies, organizations and individuals have embarked on charitable works to show benevolence to the aged, needy and people who are not well to do within society.

All these people must be commended. God bless everyone who has supported anyone in his or her own small way. God bless Mr. David Nkansa Anto and the entire IYDU team,” he said.

It would be recalled that the International Young Democrats Union,over time, has embarked on programmes and events which promote the wellbeing of young people, seeing to their holistic development. It also champions issues affecting the youth, leveraging young influential people to create change.

Information reveals that since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Ghana, the chapter has so far responded by engaging on a large-scale coronavirus prevention education through bulk SMS to thousands of youth.

Leveraging social media, the Union stated that it has also reached thousands of youth with coronavirus prevention tips through infographics and videos. Additionally, the Union has distributed hand sanitizers and dry food packages to identified vulnerable young people in rural areas and inner-city enclaves.

