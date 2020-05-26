Early Closure Of Fumbisi Market Begins Today Following Murder Case

Listen to article

The Builsa South District is from today beginning the early closure of the Fumbisi market after a District Security Meeting last week.

The decision is in response to the murder of a young man believed to be in his twenties in the Central Business District on 20th May 2020.

This is contained in a statement released and signed by the Chief Executive Officer of the Builsa South District Assembly Honourable Daniel Kwame Farina to mitigate any security threat to residents in the area.

“All participants of the Fumbisi market must wrap up their activities and leave the market by 6pm adding that all food vendors and bars must follow the same” the statement said.

“The directive takes effect from Tuesday 26th May until further notice” it further added.

According to the statement the President’s directive on mandatory wearing of a mask is still in full force and all traders and residents are entreated to comply until a permanent cure and vaccine is found for the coronavirus.

The assembly is assuring the public that the security agencies are not relenting on their efforts and will soon arrest the perpetrators and his accomplice to face the full rigorous of the law.

It further urged residents to remain calm and provide the security agencies with the relevant information that will facilitate the arrest of the culprit and his accomplice.

The assembly also used the opportunity to express its deepest condolence to the bereaved family.