Africa Education Watch Urges Govt To Consider Double Track If Schools Are To Reopen

An Education think tank, the Africa Education Watch has urged government to consider double track system if it plans to reopen schools.

Ghana on Monday, March 16, 2020, closed all schools, universities, and suspended public events to stop the spread of coronavirus in the country.

President Nana Akufo-Addo announced in an address to the nation that the authorities were shutting schools and universities “until further notice”

According to the think tank, its proposal will reduce the number of students in schools at a particular time and also deal largely with a potential spread of COVID-19 if schools are reopened.

The Executive Secretary of Africa Education Watch, Kofi Asare in a Citi News interview said three different batches can be adopted depending on the size of a school.

“It may depend on the class size in a particular locality –that’s the average class size –because some have larger class sizes.”

“In countries like, Switzerland and Netherlands they have about three batches going to school so batch 1 goes to school for two days, batch 2 does and batch 3 goes to school on Friday but they will not do 4 hours a day but instead 8 hours. So depending on the municipality's standard class sizes we may have to do batch not only morning and afternoon but also one could go on an odd day so that we can reasonably distance the students in line with the WHO and the UNESCO protocols,” he said.

The Ghana Education Service recently wrote to the stakeholders in the education sector to make an input into the reopening of the schools in country since the President Nana Akufo-Addo ordered the closure of same.

