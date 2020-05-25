Dormaa East: Police Post Inaugurated At Nsesresu

Dormaa East District Chief Executive, Hon Emmanuel Kofi Agyeman, last Friday, inaugurated a police post at Nsesresu, the first town to the District, to boost security in the area.

The edifice, made of an office and ancillary facilities would serve as shelter to the police who would fight crime and maintain law and order at Nsesresu, Asuhyiae, and all of its neighboring communities.

Doing the inauguration, the DCE expressed gratefulness to the IGP, for beefing up the police force in his district last year, when it was being pestered by armed robbery. He said, in order to enhance security in the District, other police post and police stations are under construction at vantage points of the District, with that of Kyeremasu at an appreciable level.

He reassured people of his district of their safety and development adding that the Assembly is not just improving security structures but burnt on implementing strategic measures in the combat of crime and related security issues that can mar the stability and development of the growing district.

The Dormaa Divisional Commander of Police, Chief Superintendent Anthony Appiah commended the DCE and leadership of the District for the attention given to security issues of the district and measures put in place to ensure protection for the people.

He spoke about how armed robbery rose up and disturbed the district and its surrounding neighbors late last year and how stakeholders on security matters of the district fast-tracked steps to clampdown the situation.

He said the presence of the police post in the area would deter criminals in the catchment area and facilitate peace and stability.

He appealed for continuous collaboration and support from the citizenry and leadership of the district to enhance the services of the police.

The Gyasihene of Mansen, Nana Asamoah Achiaw Kumi Kokoti who expressed appreciation on behalf of the chiefs and people of the district assured the police of their assistance in the discharge of their work.

He thanked the government for the gesture.