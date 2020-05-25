Farmers In Obuasi East Receive 11,500 Oil Palm Seedlings From DCE

Farmers in the Obuasi East District have praised the District Chief Executive Honorable Faustina Amissah for the successful implementation of the NPP Government's Flagship Program Planting for Export and Rural Development (PERD).

Speaking on behalf of the over 300 recipients of the Oil Palm Seedlings, Mr. Kojo Abu, Chief Farmer of Mampamhwe praised the Government, the DCE, and the Agric Department for such a laudable project which in his view will encourage more of the youth to venture into Agriculture.

Mr. Abu appealed to the Assembly to continue with the policy since it is development driven and will boost Agriculture in the District.

The District Director of Agric Mr. Victor Owusu Ansah told the Information Services Department that the Assembly has played a major role to ensure the PERD policy is successfully implemented. He said "without the efforts of the District Chief Executive, this program would not have seen the light of day".

On the relation between his office and farmers in the District, Mr. Owusu Ansah said they are in constant touch with the farmers to ensure that they are abreast with the modern methods of farming. This he said, has accounted for the successful roll-out of the program.

On the way forward, he said the Extension officers will be in constant touch with the beneficiary farmers to ensure that the seedlings are used for their intended purpose.

The District Chief Executive for Obuasi East Honorable Faustina Amissah praised the Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo's led Government for its foresight in implementing such a program. she said the PERD program is intended to accelerate development at the rural level.

The DCE assured the farmers that, the program will continue in the ensuing years to ensure that all registered farmers are given the seedlings. "Currently, we are awaiting some seedlings from Dunkwa for onward distribution to registered farmers who could not benefit from those distributed today", the former Presiding Member added.