GRASAG-UENR Commisions Office, Honours Former Officers

The Graduate Students Association of Ghana, University of Energy and Natural Resources chapter (GRASAG- UENR) on Friday 22 nd May, 2020 commissioned its office with the support of principal officers of the University, current and former executives of the association.

In a short address by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Harrison K. Dapaah on behalf of the University Council congratulated GRASAG-UENR for this feat and stressed the need for institutional harmony between management and postgraduate students. He highlighted that the office will go a long way to help the association advance its activities and programs.

According to the President Mr. Gideon Ofosu-Peasah, the association since its establishment three (3) years ago has no functional secretariat and that formal opening of the office is essential to executing effectively daily administrative tasks, maintaining records, and performing secretarial duties for the association.

The event was attended by Prof Harrison K. Dapaah (VC, UENR), Prof. John K. M. Kowornu, (Dean, School of Graduate Studies, UENR), Prof. Adebayor Felix Adekoya (Dean, School of Sciences, UENR), Mr. Solomon Panford, Esq. (Registrar, UENR), Dr. Dominic Otoo (Dean of Students, UENR), Mr. Gideon Ofosu-Peasah, President, GRASAG-UENR,Mr Mohammed Issaka (Vice President),Mr. Daniel Oppong (Secretary),Mr. Foster Kristensen Yeboah (Treasurer),Ms. Precious Dapaah Opoku (Organising Secretary),Ms. Margaret Henneh Arhin (Women Commissioner) ,Mr. Aziz Abubakar Sadique (PRO).

The rest are Mr. Dickson Kyere-Duah( Immediate past President), Apostle Anthony Baidoo(Ex-President GRASAG-UENR), Ms. Khadija Sarquah (Immediate past Judicial Chair of GRASAG UENR ), Mr. Joseph Yankyera Kusi (Foundational Global Alumni President) and Mr. Lewis Ofori Amankona ( Chair of UENR Alumni Association).

To crown, the event former officers of the association were honored for their meritorious work and exemplary leadership to the association.

The Graduate Students Association of Ghana, University of Energy and Natural Resources chapter (GRASAG- UENR ) is the legitimate body for all persons admitted into a postgraduate programme in the University of Energy and Natural Resources. Its aim is to seek the academic, social and general welfare of all students pursuing postgraduate programmes at the University.

Please click here to watch full

Source: GRASAG- UENR Public Relations