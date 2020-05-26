Covid-19: African Vaccine, Treatment Possible – Ablakwa

The Ranking Member on Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has joined calls for a vaccine for COVID-19 developed in Africa.

“A belief that an African treatment and an African vaccine for COVID-19 is possible,” he said in a statement to commemorate AU Day today, May 25, 2020.

The African Union was formed 57 years ago on this day and the day is commemorated across the Africa continent.

AU was established to help achieve greater unity, cohesion and solidarity between the African countries and African nations, defend the sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of its Member States and accelerate the political and social-economic integration of the continent.

Although millions across the world have been infected by the virus, there is no known vaccine for curing persons infected.

The North Tongu legislator has in the last few weeks called on African’s to rally behind Madagascar which announced a supposed cure for COVID-19.

Madagascar's President launched a herbal coronavirus “cure” which has become the subject of discussion with many expressing divergent opinions about its efficacy.

The “COVID- Organic” is produced from the artemisia plant, the source of an ingredient used in malaria treatment and other Malagasy plants.

But the World Health Organisation has warned against the herbal remedy.

In a Facebook post to mark the AU Day, the North Tongu legislator urged African government’s to be courageous and not to belittle themselves.

“May the African Personality which the Osagyefo Kwame Nkrumah put forth as that confident, capable, courageous and visionary African be rekindled, particularly, at this most challenging time.”

Below is the post from Okudzeto Ablakwa

A belief that an African treatment and an African vaccine for COVID-19 is possible.

A belief that an African economic transformation far beyond a mere post-COVID-19 recovery anchored on the full realisation of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement and AU Agenda 2063 is possible.

A belief that a new Africa of concrete opportunities for the youth which shall end decades of perilous migration in search of perceived greener pastures is possible.

The Africa we want is possible with selfless leadership, genuine commitment and true love for one another.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

[MP, North Tongu

Ranking Member, Parliament’s Committee on Foreign Affairs]

