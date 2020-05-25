Herrada Africa Group Donates To Women In Parts of Ghana

Listen to article

The Herrada Africa Group, in partnership with Eblah Foundation has donated an undisclosed amount of money to some needy women across the country as a means of economic intervention to sustain them through the hard times.

According to Ms. Blessed Agyemang, Founder of Herrada Africa Group, the cash donation through mobile money transactions was to support needy women in Ghana as a relief package whose small scale enterprises and petty businesses have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The initiative dubbed “Help Her Quarantine”, was an online transaction which sent cash relief to some families and single mothers during the President of Ghana directive of partial lockdown to restrict movements in some selected regions.

Speaking to the humanitarian and firm advocate of women empowerment, Ms. Agyemang indicated that it was important to extend helping hands to some women affected by the restrictions on movement as they only fend on the little they gained from daily work activities and on the streets.

“This online cash donation would help some of these women far and near to support their families since they couldn’t get any means to provide food and other necessities for their children”, she said.

The beneficiaries of the “Help her Quarantine” initiative online cash donation were from major cities in the country - mostly in Accra and some parts of Kumasi, Sunyani, Tarkwa and Takoradi.

The beneficiaries were thankful to Herrada Africa Group for the gesture shown to them in the time of need.

The subsidiaries of Herrada Africa Group blend the best in consulting, communications, real estate, food, health, luxury retail, beauty and transport industries.

On her part, Herrada Africa Group has made several donations to schools, hospitals, orphanages and individuals over the years.