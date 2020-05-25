Statistical Service Begins Survey On Impact Of COVID 19 On Businesses Tomorrow

The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS), in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the World Bank (WB) will from Tuesday begin conducting a Business Tracker Survey from tomorrow to track the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic on businesses in Ghana.

A statement issued by the Ghana Statistical Service reveals the exercises will last for 25 days.

"The survey (business tracker) which involves the use of telephone interviews for data collection will identify and measure the impact of the coronavirus disease on small, medium, and large scale establishments operating in the country," it said.

“The survey will also assess measures put in place by businesses to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19 as well as efforts to build better recovery for businesses,” it added.

The outcome of the survey will enable government and development partners to come out with measures to alleviate the impact of the disease on businesses.

Commenting on the survey, Professor Samuel Kobina Annim, the Government Statistician noted that results from the survey will inform policy directions in protecting jobs and safeguarding progress of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The findings will also provide insights into keeping the promise of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCTA) alive as a tool to handle future pandemics and protect jobs/businesses.

The Ghana Statistical Service wishes to assure owners of establishments that information provided on businesses will not be disclosed to anyone or entity in any form.

The data collection according to the statement does not require payment of money, and under no circumstance should an establishment be required to pay any amount to any person.

“Ghana Statistical Service counts on the cooperation of establishments, media and the general public to ensure the success of this exercise” it further revealed.

COVID Cases

Currently, Ghana has recorded 6, 808 cases with 2,070 recoveries and 32 deaths since the country recorded its first two cases on 12th March.

The President in March subsequently imposed restrictions on movements in the Greater Accra, Tema, Kumasi, and Obuasi for two weeks which was extended again to another week.

The three-week lockdown had a great toll on most businesses leading to the lay off of staff in the hospitality, education, and other sectors of the economy.