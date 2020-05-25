Overseeing MASLOC Loan Disbursement Was My Official Duty - Hajia Abibata Reply Critics

Listen to article

The Deputy CEO of MASLOC and NPP Parliamentary Aspirant for Yendi Constituency, Hajia Abibata Shanni Mahama Zakariah has responded to the dire propaganda by her political detractors and opponents, who blatantly misconstrued the disbursement of MASLOC loan - for vote buying.

Hajia Abibata was officially assigned to disburse an approved total loan amount in excess of GHC1,000,000.00 on 21st May, 2020 to eligible Applicants in the Yendi. Notable among the beneficiaries were farmers and market women, who are being adequately empowered economically to support their families with profits from their enterprise.

The said amount was meant to be disbursed among 30 groups of 25 members and individual beneficiaries, bringing the total numbers of Applicants to 776. The MASLOC loan according to the Deputy CEO was to alleviate their challenges presented by the COVID-19 slowdown of economic activities.

However, the social media is awash with all kinds of scathing malicious, mischievous and verminous attacks which Hajia Abibata confirms are being masterminded by her main opponent in the NPP parliamentary primaries, Farouk Aliu Mahama.

She said the attacks on her person were misplaced and did not support the facts of the official disbursements.

As Deputy CEO of MASLOC in charge of the Northern sector of Ghana, Hajia Abibata said she had the responsibility to supervise the smooth disbursement of loan facilities within her catchment area, which undoubtedly includes Yendi, her birth land.

The NPP Parliamentary Aspirant did not understand why her detractors could mislead the public in a bid to score cheap and underserving political point, which also fell flat.

She indicated that it was not the first time MASLOC was disbursing group loans to applicants in their localities in a bid to avoid ghost names. According to her, similar disbursements had been carried out in Ashanti, Brong Ahafo and all other regions of Ghana. The disbursements in Yendi present no difference whatsoever, and it will be unfair if it should be singled out for criticism. However, she said, “there is always room for improvement and a myriad of suggestions have been noted from positive contributors on this issue in discussion and I believe MASLOC is a listening and learning institution, which will consider some of the contributions opined, in a bid to improving our modus operandi”.

That is the reason why MASLOC launched its digital platform last week aimed at reducing significantly, the manual inclusions in their activities like disbursements on table-top, as the status quo.

Hajia Abibata described it as very shameful and unfair for anybody to want to play mischief or dirty politics with her good efforts towards the economic empowerment of the people of Yendi.

"I am very proud to have been able to lobby for such a huge loan facility from MASLOC for my people. I didn't secure the loan for political reasons but to transform the lives of the people who are ready to work to feed their families and humanity but hitherto did not have the capital or needed a boost".

The Deputy MASLOC CEO said the voters in Yendi had enough trust and confidence in her abilities, and were already satisfied with her numerous supports and interventions.

She indicated that her footprints were very visible in every community in the Yendi Constituency as she has secured employment for close to 2000 youth and employable persons and supported several farmers, provided water, electricity, and also supported in the health and education sectors in the Constituency among others.

“It is common knowledge that my opponents and detractors have always got it wrong each time they attack me because the good people of Yendi have noticed that my opponents do not fight to improve the lot of the people but they rather try to fight and block my interventions. The question really is: why don’t they bring their quota of development- however small it may be? Remember what Julia Abigail Fletcher Carney, an American Universalist educator and poet said, “Little drops of water make a mighty ocean”.

Hajia Abibata who recently donated 1000 hampers and other food items to her Yendi constituents said that it was never too late and that there was room for her opponents to focus on development in Yendi. “Attacking me each time I bring development is paltry and vile”.

The NPP Parliamentary Aspirant noted that she would not lose focus of always understanding and prioritizing the needs of her people and deepening her interventions for the constituency.

Meanwhile, some personalities including Madam Afia Akoto, a Deputy CEO of MASLOC have come out to straighten the records and saw as unfortunate, the needless attacks on Hajia Abibata by her opponents. She maintained, “I believe her position is simple - Yendi disbursement is no different from other disbursements nationwide. It’s that plain and simple”.