Prime Morning Celebrates EID In Spectacular Fashion

Happy Eid Mubarak! Muslims in Ghana and around the world celebrated the Eid –al – Fitr over the weekend, marking the end of the month-long dawn to sunset fasting of Ramadan.

To celebrate the festive season, Joy Prime’s morning show, “Prime Morning” dedicated its Monday show to showing solidarity with Muslims across the country.

The hosts of the show, Jay Foley, Emefa Adeti and Daniel Dadzie dressed in traditional Islamic clothing to mark the occasion and opened the show with a prayer and greetings from the Chief Imam.

Performances from some Muslim artists, Araboo, Black Sherif and Manaf Yussif, a spoken word artiste followed. Also on the show was CEO of 3music awards, Mr. Abdulai Sadiq, and his wife Mrs. Adizah Kuburah Sadiq, CEO of Kuburah Diamonds (Kitchen, Fashion, Domestic jobs).

The later treated the hosts and crew of Prime Morning to a traditional Salah feast, featuring a wide array of Muslim and traditional Ghanaian dishes.

One of the most vibrant Muslims in Ghana’s entertainment industry, Sadiq said he wished for long life, good health and prosperity for all Ghanaians. His wife, Adziah, said Eid to her means charity to others, and entreated Ghanaians to be kind to one another.