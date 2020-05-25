Daily Guide's A.R Gomda Apologises To Sheikh Anas Over False Publication

Listen to article

The long-serving News Editor with the Daily Guide Newspaper, A.R. Gomda has apologised to the Head of the Darul-Hadith Institute for Islamic Studies, Sheikh Anas Taufic Bakri, for accusing him of engaging in youth radicalisation and incitement in a publication dated May 20.

It is however surprising that the News Editor with his craft in the field, will surrender his 'guns' so soon by apologising to this particular 'error-ridden' story, an artistry he mastered at the pro-NPP newspaper.

Mr. Gomda in Monday's May 25 edition of the newspaper expressed regret for associating the families of the late Sheikh Taufic Bakri, the Ahlussuna and Shia community with terrorism by describing the publication as an “error" and "unintended".

"I hereby express an unqualified apology to the families of the late Shiekh Taufic of Kumasi, who is the father of Sheikh Anas Taufic Bakri, Head of the Darul-Hadith Institute for Islamic Studies in Kumasi, whose name was mentioned in a story I penned last week.

"The deceased, his son and others unintended association with terrorism as the story portrayed, was an error for which I personally take blame for," he said.

He therefore urged the general public to disregard the said publication.

The statement also read, "here is therefore to express regret for the associated inconveniences suffered indirectly by the Shia and Ahlussunna leaderships and to ask that the untoward references be disregarded."

Find below his apology:

I hereby express an unqualified apology to the families of the late Sheikh Taufic of Kumasi, who is the father of Sheikh Anas Taufic Bakri, Head of the Darul Hadith Institute of Islamic Studies in Kumasi, whose name was mentioned in a story I penned last week.

The deceased, his son and others unintended association with terrorism as the story portrayed, was an error for which I personally take blame for. Here is therefore to express regret for the associated inconveniences suffered indirectly by the Shia and Ahlunsunna leaderships and to ask that the untoward references be disregarded.

A.R. Gomda