Daffiama Community Wants Support To Complete School Project

Community members in Daffiama said the kitchen construction project was initiated by the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) to secure a decent cooking place for the school children who were benefiting from the Ghana School Feeding Programme.

Mr Peter Dakurah, the PTA Chairman of the school, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said since the school was constructed about a decade ago, there had not been a decent cooking place for the school forcing the school caterers to cook under makeshift sheds.

He explained the shed under which they cooked the food was destroyed by a rain storm about three months ago while the schools were closed down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the PTA decided to build the kitchen to enable the cooks at the school to prepare food for the school children when schools resume as the rains set in.

Mr Dakurah said the building has been completed through a communal labour, but that they could not raise funds to purchase cement to plaster the structure.

“If we are not able to plaster it fast and it rains heavily, it will fall and that will mean that all our efforts are in vain. Roofing is not the problem but the plastering is our major problem”, he explained.

The PTA Chairman said they had contacted both the Member of Parliament (MP) and District Chief Executive (DCE) for the area but that they had not yet received any support from them.

Mr Dakurah pleaded with benevolent organisations and individuals to come to their aid by providing them with cement to ensure that the structure is completed.

