Academic City Introduces Special Tuition Package To Reduce Financial Burden On Parents’ Post COVID-19

Accra – Monday, May 25, 2020 - Following the negative impact of the deadly novel COVID-19 pandemic on the world economy and individual livelihoods, it has become necessary for a forward-looking approach to reduce the financial burden on parents seeking tertiary education for their children this year.

As part of measures to address the financial burden on parents, Academic City University College has introduced special study package to offer financial benefit and support to students who would apply for the next academic year in September.

The special study package will include an extended limited period of an early bird tuition reduction up to 50% for selected programmes. This innovative incentive will apply to both local and foreign students.

According to a report by International Labour Organisation (ILO) on the result of the economic crisis created by the COVID-19 pandemic, almost 1.6 billion informal economy workers (representing the most vulnerable in the labour market), out of a worldwide total of two billion and a global workforce of 3.3 billion, have suffered massive damage to their capacity to earn a living.

Prof. Fred McBagonluri, President of Academic City remarked “We appreciate and understand the financial difficulties parents are going through in this trying times of COVID-19 pandemic. In our very small way, we have introduced this special study package to bring financial relief to parents post COVID-19 while their children pursue their academic goals at Academic City.”

With the COVID-19 pandemic forcing school closures, Academic City swiftly switched to its virtual classrooms mechanism which created an environment where faculty and students could engage and interact in the comfort of their homes.

“Given that the pandemic is likely to stay with us for some time, Academic City is committed to continually adjusting to changing development as it emerges during this pandemic,” Prof McBagonluri said.

The university’s elite undergraduate degree programmes in Engineering, Information Technology, Business Administration and Communication Arts are carefully and strategically designed taking into consideration world-class STEM education to develop students to become more practical, hands-on and productive.

“Our teaching and learning methodology promotes unrestrictive ideation and creative freedom among students, giving wings to their creativity and imagination to solve complex challenges in an innovative way,” Prof. McBagonluri acknowledged.

At Academic City, innovation and entrepreneurial thinking are deemed core to a student’s foundational learning and development, and hence are designed into its programmes to create leaders of thought and initiators of ideas. The university has one of the best-equipped STEM workshops in Ghana furnished with real industry machinery and equipment to offer students a first-hand experience of how these machines operate.

Academic City’s fully digitized state-of-the-art campus is situated at Haatso, a suburb of Accra – Ghana. It has a diverse academic community of students, faculty as well as staff from across the world. The ultra-modern campus offers small class sizes in an environment that emphasizes one-on-one attention.