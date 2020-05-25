ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Why Yaoh Hates Your Marriage So Much!!...
Writers OnAIR
body-container-line-1
25.05.2020 General News

COVID-19: ‘I Shared My Test Results To Prevent Stigma’ – Zambia’s Information Minister

COVID-19: ‘I Shared My Test Results To Prevent Stigma’ – Zambia’s Information Minister
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Zambia’s Information Minister Dora Siliya says she publicly shared her COVID-19 test results to prevent the stigma associated with the coronavirus.

She told BBC’s Newsday programme that she was afraid the stigma would impede the fight against the virus-like it did for HIV in Zambia.

Ms. Siliya said she felt that if her test results had leaked it would undermine the fight against stigma.

“I felt if I did not share my status in terms of the COVID, people will be treating this the same way they do with HIV.”

The minister said some Zambians still don’t believe Covid-19 is real.

She said behavioral change has only been seen among the elite in the city, but those in rural areas still think coronavirus only affects those who travel abroad.

“There are people who still think it is a disease for those other people.”

---citinewsroom

Coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
Get the latest live updates about the Coronavirus Pandemic
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

COVID-19: MPs' Test Results Would Be Confidential – Medical ...
1 hour ago

Whether New Register Or Not, Mahama Will Win 2020 Election —...
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line