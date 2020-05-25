Kumasi: Eid-ul-Fitr Held In The Quiet In Zongo Communities

If someone ever dared prophesy that there would once be a quiet Eid in a Zongo community, a false prophet would have been the most charitable of descriptions.

The unthinkable was however reality in the Zongo communities during the Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations as mosques and streets were deserted.

The Adukrom Nima Zongo community in the Asokore Mampong Municipality of the Ashanti Region for the first time during Eid Ul Fitr did not have the spectacle of groups, sects and families parading the streets to and from places of worship.

Corona Virus restrictions were strictly in force and the residents were not ready to take any chances.

All over the Zongo community, prayers were being held among small families in their homes instead of the usual congregations.

In the home of Alhaji Grusah – owner of the popular King Faisal Football Club - His large family were present in the court yard praying.

His son Sheik Abdul Samed Ahmed Abdul Karim who led the prayers said the prayers were geared towards asking God to take away the coronavirus, bless the country and ensure peace ahead of the national elections.

The family also did some giving of alms donating bags of rice, tins of tomato and oil to neighbours.

Alhaji Grusah told this reporter that, his wishes for the Muslims especially the youth is to continue living Godly lifestyles even after the fast.

He admonished: “We are reminding them to continue fearing mighty Allah and refrain from things like gay and drugs like wee and cocaine.

“Elections is coming. They shouldn’t give themselves to politicians to deceive them to fight or going to take the ballot box. Your fighting is your vote so go and vote and go,” he advised strongly.

The dull streets and empty mosques will not however deter the Muslims from putting on their best clothes and taking pictures in front of their houses.

Some of the young people, who interacted with Ultimate News, had a rather ecstatic view about how the restrictions have fostered stronger family bonds in Zongo homes.

A young lady Zelifa Salis averred, “I think this Eid is the most special one because we get to celebrate it with our loved ones at home and to bond as a family.”

“This year we are having to celebrate solely with our families and it is an opportunity for us to bond further even though this is not how we would have wished to celebrate the EID,” Muntala Mohammed told Ultimate News.

The chief meat for the Eid-ul-Fitr is chicken. Sellers pitched cages for sale across the streets but complain patronage was not as impressive as previous Eids.

A chicken seller recounted, “This year there are many cages here unlike last year when we were only two. People are trickling in but sales were much better last year.”

COVID 19 appears to have dictated a different lifestyle across the world. Christians had their fair share during Easter. Muslims have tasted same.

It can only be hoped that the prayers said to Allah will eliminate the virus or perhaps help scientists get a vaccine or cure.