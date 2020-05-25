Asenso-Boakye Donates Ambulance, Other Medical Items To Suntreso Gov’t Hospital

A Deputy Chief of Staff at the Office of the President, Mr. Francis Asenso-Boakye, has donated an ambulance and other medical equipment to Suntreso Government Hospital in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

The items included hospital beds, infrared thermometer, metallic sterilizer, and some Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

He indicated that the challenges the hospital faces, particularly the absence of an ambulance, informed his decision to make the donation to assist the hospital to deal effectively with emergency cases in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic.

The Medical Superintendent of the hospital, Dr. Thomas Agyarko-Poku, thanked the Deputy Chief of Staff for the generous intervention.

He said this was the sixth time Mr. Asenso-Boakye has come to the aid of the Hospital.

“Anytime they call upon him to assist them, he always honours their request” Dr. Agyarko said.

He indicated that the ambulance has come at a time the hospital is in die need of a means of transport to convey patients amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

He also assured him that the ambulance will be put to effective use to improve health service delivery within Bantama and its environs.

The Mayor of Kumasi, Hon. Osei Assibey Antwi, thanked the Deputy Chief of Staff for the kind gesture, and reminded the people that they are all development agent.

In view of this, he urged the people to follow his good example to bring development to their communities.

He also recounted the various development interventions being undertaken by the Deputy Chief of Staff within the Bantama constituency.

These include a donation of hospital equipment to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, KATH, and the Suntreso hospital; distribution of computers and other educational materials to the various schools in the constituency; the construction of the first ever basic school for Ohwim-Hwidiem community; the construction of a modern astroturf pitch for the people of Bantama among other development projects.

---