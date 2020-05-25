Covid-19: Cases Rise To 6,808 LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO Ghana’s novel Coronavirus cases have increased to 6,808. The Ghana Health Service has confirmed in its latest update on Monday, May 25. The good news is that recoveries have increased to 2,070. More soon… CoronavirusCovid-19Coronavirus in Ghana
Covid-19: Cases Rise To 6,808
Ghana’s novel Coronavirus cases have increased to 6,808.
The Ghana Health Service has confirmed in its latest update on Monday, May 25.
The good news is that recoveries have increased to 2,070.
More soon…