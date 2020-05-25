ModernGhanalogo

25.05.2020 Headlines

Covid-19: Cases Rise To 6,808

Ghana’s novel Coronavirus cases have increased to 6,808.

The Ghana Health Service has confirmed in its latest update on Monday, May 25.

The good news is that recoveries have increased to 2,070.

More soon…

