iWatch Africa Petitions Police CID Over Individuals Who Threatened Journalists Online

iWatch Africa has officially submitted a complaint against three individuals who threatened journalists; Manasseh Azure Awuni and Afia Pokua online to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police in Accra for further investigation.

Over 600 separate instances of abuse and harassment online were collected and analysed by iWatch’s digital rights desk within the first quarter presented to the Director-General of the Police CID, COP Isaac Ken Yeboah, on Friday, May 22nd is part of iWatch’s broader effort to counter online abuse of journalists and rights activists in Ghana.of this year.

Abuse of journalists and rights activists within the digital space in Ghana is increasing, a phenomenon, experts say could have a profound “chilling effect” on journalism and can ultimately negatively impact one of the tenets of a democratic society, press freedom.

We are of the view that the individuals captured in the petition to the Police CID violated the Criminal Code, 1960 (ACT 29) Section 17—regarding provisions relating to the use of threats in Ghana.

Their names are currently withheld due to the ongoing nature of the case and we are ready and prepared to assist the police in all their investigations.

iWatch Africa remains committed to developing protocols for reporting online abuse of journalists and rights activists; as well as community management and content forum moderation.

Journalists continue to play a crucial role in deepening Ghana’s democracy and we all have a responsibility to protect them.

Signed

Gideon Sarpong

Director, iWatch Africa