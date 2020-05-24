Man Of God Warns Akufo-Addo Over Easing COVID-19 Restrictions

Listen to article

The Head Pastor for Calvary Temple Assemblies of God Church at Bantama in the Kumasi Metropolis, Rev. Dominic Owusu has called on President Akufo Addo not to ease the various protocols aimed at halting the spread of coronavirus in the country.

According to him quick easing of protocols and restriction by the government without proper measures would be suicidal for the nation.

The Pastor in a virtual sermon to the country monitored by OTEC News Kwame Agyenim Boateng called on the public to be brave during the coronavirus outbreak as he gave his blessings to the nation.

As part of measures to cut the spread of the coronavirus in the country, President Akufo-Addo imposed some restrictions.

There was a ban on the social gathering, closure of the country’s borders i.e land, air, and sea, among others, and for three weeks a partial lockdown in Accra, Kumasi, Tema, and parts of Kasoa.

Although some of the restrictions such as the lockdown have been lifted, Ghanaians are anticipating the release of the remaining restrictions.

President Akufo-Addo has announced an extension of the ban on public gatherings as well as the closure of borders until May 31 but has said he is working on measures that will make Ghanaians live a normal life again.

But Rev. Dominic Owusu is of the view that it’s too early to lift the ban on public, social and religious gatherings, given that the case counts of the pandemic are still rising

The Pastor has therefore called on the president not to give in to those calling for the opening of schools, churches, and other social gatherings.

He noted that claims by some people that God is destroying the world with the coronavirus pandemic is not accurate and appealed to all to protect themselves from the virus.

COVID 19 impact

Rev. Dominic Owusu said Ghana, like other countries has been hit by the negative impact of Covid-19, however, there is a need to manage the resources that will be left after the pandemic.

“Sometimes we look at what is in our hands and it looks like it doesn’t seem like it’s enough but we must look at that in relation to the problem we have at hand.”

“God is about to work something in your life, in your business, in the next few months, this year. What you hold in your hand that seems to be inferior, the place where you are that seems like a disadvantage, the time that you think is against you, God is about to take all these together and put it into a package to work a miracle.”

He noted God will protect the world particularly Ghana and soon the coronavirus that is claiming the lives of Ghanaians and others in some parts of the world will be a thing of the past.

Reading the Bible from the book of Psalms 137, Rev Dominic Owusu asked God to protect every single soul in the country from the virus.

16 patients in severe condition

The government says consultations on the easing of the remaining Covid-19 restrictions will conclude this week.

This will be followed by an announcement in the course of the week.

President Akufo-Addo said this when he joined the National Chief Imam Sheikh Usman Nuhu Sharubutu and a few members of the Muslim community at a virtual Eid prayer at the studio of GBC, Sunday morning.

Ghana’s case count

Sixty-six (66) new Coronavirus cases have been recorded barely a day after the Ghana Health Service (GHS) announced 131 infections.

The number of cases has moved from 6,617 to 6,683, information on GHS website said, Sunday, May 24, 2020

20 more persons have recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,998. The death toll has also increased to 32 after one more person with the virus has died.

Out of the 66 new cases, 18 came from the Greater Accra region while 39 came from the Ashanti region. Central, Western, Volta and Northern regions have had their tallies increased by 2.

Savannah Region which hitherto had no infections has become the fourteenth region to record a case.

Regional breakdown of the 6,683 cases:

Greater Accra Region – 4,798

Ashanti Region – 1,049

Central Region – 299

Western Region – 210

Eastern Region – 106

Western North Region – 61

Volta Region – 47

Northern Region – 36

Oti Region – 26

Upper East Region – 26

Upper West Region – 21

North East Region – 2

Savannah Region – 1

Bono Region – 1

Ahafo Region – 0

Bono East Region – 0

