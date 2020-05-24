Kasapa FM Supports Christ The King Leprosarium With GHS 31,980

Kasapa 102.5Fm has donated an amount of 31,980 Ghana Cedis to the Christ the King Leprosarium in Accra.

The donation was made on behalf of the station by Host of Anidaso show, Agyenim Boateng who through his show raised the said amount.

Narrating how the money was raised, the renowned gospel musician and radio presenter said his team received the direction from God to raise the money together with their listeners and donate to the Leprosarium after they embarked on one-week fasting and prayer with their listeners.

Agyenim Boateng said the theme and word for the fasting and prayer was based on 2nd Kings chapter 5 and 2nd Kings chapter 7.

‘We were directed by God to make a thanksgiving donation here so that father Campbell would pray for everyone who contributed to raising the money”

‘ I am confident everyone who played a role in seeing this materialise would be extremely blessed ‘- Agyenim Boateng added

Receiving the cash donation on behalf of the Leprosarium, Rev. Father Campbell said the donation could not have come at a better time because of the COVID-19 pandemic which has taken a toll across all aspects of livelihood.

‘We haven’t received any donation like this through the whole Pandemic. This is wonderful’ - He said

Rev Father Campbell expressed gratitude to the team from Kasapa FM for the donation and prayed for them.

‘To all your listeners, staff and benefactors, we say thank you and God Bless you’ - Father Campbell said to the team from Kasapa FM

He said the money received will be used to buy food items, toiletries and other essential items to Carter for not only Christ the King Leprosarium but other Leprosariums across the country that his office supports.

According to Father Campbell, persons living with leprosy are one of the most stigmatized against in the society even after they have received treatment and recovered from the disease.

He said because of the Stigmatization, very few individuals and companies make donations to such facilities but lamented how they needed such kind gestures to ensure the survival of persons living under their care.