Eid-Ul-Ftr: MP For Shai Osudoku, DCE Supports Muslims

To our Muslim brothers and sisters in the country and especially to those in the Shai-Osudoku District I say praise be to the almighty Allah for seeing us through the holy month of Ramadan. May Allah the Most Gracious and ever merciful be merciful to us and grant us peace and prosperity.

On this pious occasion of Eid, I Benjamin Nargeh in the company of the District Chief Executive Hon Lion Daniel Akuffo and the NPP Shai-Osudoku constituency Executives visited all the ten Mosques in the Shai and Osudoku traditional areas. A presentation of 200bags of rice, cartons of oil, and 1000pcs of nose masks was made to the various Mosques visited.

I entreated them to continue to observe all the preventive etiquettes as we fight the deadly Convid-19 pandemic.

#RescueMissionison

#4forNargehasMP

#4#4More4Nana2doMore

#4forNPPtodeliver.