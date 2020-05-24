COVID-19 Edition Of Eid-Ul-Ftr: President JOY Wishes All Muslims Well And Happy Eid

To All Noble Muslims Especially, The Youth in Ghana, COVID-19 Eid Mubarak

Assalaamu alaikum wa rahmatullaahi wa barakaatuhu

On behalf of the office of JOY2012 and my own behalf, we wish you social distancing Eid-Mubarak for peaceful and sober reflective celebrations in the year 2020.

This year 2020, has been greeted with COVID-19 pandemic that has challenged, tried, and tested all systems created by man on earth as well as all religions everywhere in the world.

The Prophet Muhammed, peace be upon him, concerning infectious diseases, cleanliness, and hygiene was well ahead of his time over 1400 years and so social distancing by COVID-19 is not a bother to Muslims.

The sanctity of celebrations of Eid as I started witnessing from childhood at Zongo Yalewa, in Kumasi, since the 1970s is being compromised gradually. So this year, COVID-19 is a wake-up call from Allah for sober reflections of the teachings of the Prophet Mohammed, peace be upon him, which no one in Ghana can deny that they are exemplified by the life of His Eminence, the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr. Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, even in very good age of 101 years.

The year 2020 is so special and its events should bring us closer to Allah. We are therefore to act as Muslim youth to bring the redemptive action of Allah upon our nation, Ghana.

We can do this by ensuring that Politicians who recruit noble but needy youthful souls out of Zongos and turn them into hoodlums/ vigilantes against the poor shall not happen in 2020. The weapons of mayhem shall not be used on the poor but rather on the perpetrators and politicians who will give to them.

The nation is plunged into ignorance of what a “New Voter’s Register” is and its impeccable role without which the 2020 elections cannot be held. NPP and NDC taking their usual opposing stances without an in-depth understanding have confused Ghanaians. The biometric data is just the technology to create New Voter’s Registers for each election and previous Voter’s Registers can never be credible for subsequent ones.

Each Voter’s Register is different and new due to New Voters, dead Voters, Voters movements, new constituencies, districts, and regions that crop up for a particular election. The call for civil war is not worth the attention of any Muslim.

Also since 1992, we’ve all voted for Parties for a few people to create wealth for themselves and their families and friends. In 2020, we need to vote for a credible alternative political entity so that more Ghanaians will create wealth for themselves, and the few we’ve voted for since 1992 will also take the back seat in governance. Ghana needs good governance from 2021.

As we educate ourselves, we will not succumb to the fear of COVID-19, knowing that it is curable. How can people recover from incurable diseases? But as the Prophet Mohammed, peace becomes upon him, teaches, we need to observe social distancing in order to stop spreading the contagious COVID-19. But if there is anything we need to learn from COVID-19, it is about sharing and supporting the vulnerable in our society. It is about the development of our health facilities and a new perspective way of doing things.

It is, therefore, our Allah given duty to ensure that we keep safe in COVID-19 and stay out of vigilantism acts in all Zongo communities. Above all the year 2020, Ghanaians will search for a credible alternative political entity to vote for in order to create wealth for all Ghanaians. This must be our leverage for the 2020 elections even as we celebrate the Eid this year.

Allah Ta'aalaa will never change His blessings and the fortunes of a people unless the people take the initiative to change themselves. "For surely Allah will never change the grace which He hath bestowed on a people until they change what is in their (own) souls, and verily Allaah is He Who heareth and knoweth (all things)." (Qur'aan: Al-Anfaal, 8:53 )

Happy Eid Mubarak to all Muslims in COVID-19.

Jacob Osei Yeboah (JOY2012)

2012 & 2016 Independent Presidential Candidate