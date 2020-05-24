ModernGhanalogo

24.05.2020 General News

Controller To Pay May Salary On Schedule

LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

This follows news making rounds on various social media platforms of a supposed delay in the payment of May salary for government Workers.

A statement issued in Accra and signed by Mr Cephas N. Dosoo, the Head of Public Relations said the Department's attention was drawn to publication making round on social media with caption: “Government workers salary validation in limbo as Controller encounters a technical challenge”.

It said: “Management wishes to assure the public that payroll run is ongoing and that salaries for the month of May will be paid on schedule”.

—GNA

