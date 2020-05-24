Africans Urged To Join Forces To Restore Continent’s Endowed Dignity

Listen to article

The Coalition for Africa’s Liberation and Restoration (CALAR) is calling for an all hands on deck to reinstitute the endowed dignity of the continent which has appeared lost for the last 500 years.

“We call on all who care about justice for Africa to collaborate to put an end to practices that bleed Africa, and subject Africans to all forms of indignities at home and abroad over the past five hundred years, while their heritage is turned over to exploiters”, a statement from CALAR has indicated ahead of the Africa Liberation Day celebration.

The Africa Liberation Day will be marked on Monday, May 25, 2020, in various countries on the African continent, as well as around the world.

According to CALAR, faith-based groups, civil society organizations, individuals, and active groups should come together to initiate an undertaking to collaborate to free the continent from the stranglehold that keeps Mama Africa’s children in poverty conditions; so as to restore Africans to their endowed dignity.

The Coalition insists that the joint effort has become urgent, especially given the fault-lines revealed by Coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis which requires the sustained effort of all collaborators.

Read the full statement from the Coalition for Africa’s Liberation and Restoration: