Eid-ul-Fitr: PRINPAG Urge Muslims To Unite For Peaceful Elections

The Private Newspaper Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG) has urged the Muslim communities across the country to use the ocassion of Eid-ul-Fitr to foster peace ahead of the December elections.

This year’s month long fasting by Muslims started on April 23 and ended on Saturday, May 23.

As Muslims mark the celebration of the Eid al-Fitr today, the Executives of the PRINPAG congratulated and wish all Muslims brothers and sisters Eid Mubarak.

“We thank Allah for guiding all of you safely and peacefully throughout these thirty days of fasting and prayers, whose purpose was to enable you go through a process of spiritual renewal with its attendant blessings and breakthroughs.

“May the celebration of this day to climax the period and particularly the spiritual renewal the world is experiencing today and the days ahead, as a result of this spiritual exercise, help us to unite more as a people to fight against all forms of injustices, corruption, media tyranny and oppression, unemployment and any form of utterances and conducts that can serve as a recipe for chaos in this country”, part of the PRINPAG statement signed by its President Andrew Edwin Arthur.

In the same statement, the Private Newspaper Publishers Association of Ghana has advised the citizenry to adhere to all the safety measures against the Coronavirus (Covid-19) disease as directed by the government and health experts.

