Eid-ul-Fitr: Ashaiman Chief Imam Calls For Peacefull Elections In December

The Ashaiman Chief Imam urges the public to pray to Allah for peace and also asked Ghanaians not to think about the material things they would get from politicians who might push them to engage in acts that would disturb the peace and stability of the country.

Sheikh Cisse, who was speaking to the Ghana News Agency on the Eid celebration, also implored leaders of the country and all political party members to humble themselves before Allah and patiently wait for Ghana to win the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic before engaging in any electoral campaign.

He therefore urged all members of the Muslim community to exercise patience and pray for God to heal the land even us they celebrate the successful completion of the Ramadan.

“For the part of salat, since we are not going through our normal times, I am urging everyone to perform their salat in their various homes with their families, after that we should make a lot of prayers to Allah to forgive us, since our sins might be the cause of the pandemic, ” he added.

Sheikh Cisse urged Muslims in Ashaiman to comply with the ban on gatherings during the celebrations saying the Eid which was referred to as "Fard Kifaya' in the Salat was less important than the Jumuah prayers which had even been affected by the COVID-19 restrictions therefore they must observe the celebrations at home.

He also advised the youth to desist from indulging in social vices in order not to ruin their lives, urging them to rather engage in productive ventures that would make them responsible and self-reliant.

He called on all religious leaders to help in the fight against unacceptable behaviors, especially adultery and indecent code of dressing, among the youth in the area.

Sheikh Cisse, extended his greetings to the chiefs of Ashaiman, and also prayed that the almighty Allah grant more health to the healthy ones and also heal the sick.

—GNA