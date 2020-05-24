Apeakorang Sure Herbal Remedy Can Cure Covid-19

He appealed to President Akufo-Addo and the health authorities in Ghana to release some Covid-19 patients for him to apply the herbal preparation, to prove the efficacy of the preparation.

Mr Apeakorang who said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Accra said after the issue had inundated the social media spectrum.

Mr Apeakorang who had pushed for the stoppage of mining in the Atewa Forest,and for marijuana to be legalized for its medicinal and financial benefits,made a strong case of traditional herbal preparations, which he said contributed to the longevity of people in some rural areas of Ghana.

He was so sure of the efficacy of the preparation made up of Aidan Fruit (prekese), selim (whentia); cloves (pepre), ginger and garlic that he said he would be vindicated by the people after healing patients.

According to the activist, his organization had sent a letter to President Akufo-Addo to consider the cure he had discovered as a treatment to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Kwame Nkurmah, the First President of Ghana and other nationalists sacrificed their lives to give Ghana independence. If my cure does not work effectively after two weeks of application, I should be sacrificed for my Motherland Ghana.

“I believe my ancestors never failed in any battle they encountered because they derived strength from our local herbs and they lived for about 130-150 years without attending to the hospital.”

He urged health professional who would disagree with the efficacy of the cure to consult him for proof.

