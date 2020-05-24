Eid-ul-Fitr: I Salute You For The Sacrifice You Made For Our Collective Good — Akufo-Addo To Muslims

“I send hearty congratulations to the Muslim Ummah in Ghana, and around the world for the successful completion of the fast of Ramadan, even under the very difficult and trying circumstances occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic," President Akufo-Addo said in a message to mark the end of the Islamic month of fasting.

"Muslims have had to fast without the traditional iftar, tafsir, tarawih and tahajjud prayers. I know that, for many of you, this has been a very difficult sacrifice to make, since this activity, in the consciousness of all Muslims, cloak the month of Ramadan in sanctity and holiness.

The President noted that though this year's Eid-ul Fitr period was a restrained one, the sacrifices the Islamic community have made during the coronavirus crisis was very commendable.

"And so, I salute you for this sacrifices that you have made for our collective good. More importantly, you have made this sacrifices, specially, to save human lives.

"I am very hopeful that, next year, Muslims in the country will congregate as they have done over the years, and celebrate Eid-ul Fitr without any restrictions...We will go back in joy to Black Star Sqaure," he said, and wished them a peaceful celebration.

—GNA