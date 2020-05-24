ModernGhanalogo

24.05.2020 Headlines

[Watch Live] Chief Imam Leads Virtual Eid Prayers

The National Chief Imam Sheik Usman Nuhu Sharubutu is leading a virtual Eid-ul-fitr prayer service due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The service is being held this forenoon at the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation House.

President Akufo-Addo and his Vice, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as well as some Muslim leaders are in attendance.

This has become necessary following the preventive restrictions on social gatherings.

Watch blow:

