[Watch Live] Chief Imam Leads Virtual Eid Prayers LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO The National Chief Imam Sheik Usman Nuhu Sharubutu is leading a virtual Eid-ul-fitr prayer service due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The service is being held this forenoon at the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation House. President Akufo-Addo and his Vice, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as well as some Muslim leaders are in attendance. This has become necessary following the preventive restrictions on social gatherings. Watch blow: Eid-al-FitrCovid-19Coronavirus pandemic
[Watch Live] Chief Imam Leads Virtual Eid Prayers
The National Chief Imam Sheik Usman Nuhu Sharubutu is leading a virtual Eid-ul-fitr prayer service due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The service is being held this forenoon at the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation House.
President Akufo-Addo and his Vice, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as well as some Muslim leaders are in attendance.
This has become necessary following the preventive restrictions on social gatherings.
Watch blow: