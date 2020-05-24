COVID-19: Ghana’s Case Hit 6,683 LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO Ghana has recorded 66 new cases of COVID-19. This brings the total count to 6,683 from 6,617 as of the last update by the Ghana Health Service on Saturday. The number of recoveries has also increased to 1,998 from 1,978. Sadly, the death toll has also increased to 32 with one death. Count of Cases per Region Greater Accra Region – 4,798 Ashanti Region – 1,049 Central Region – 299 Western Region – 210 Eastern Region – 106 Western North Region – 61 Volta Region – 47 Northern Region – 36 Oti Region – 26 Upper East Region – 26 Upper West Region – 21 North East Region – 2 Savannah Region – 1 Bono Region – 1 CoronavirusCovid-19Coronavirus in Ghana
