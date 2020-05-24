COVID-19: Ghana’s Case Hit 6,683

Ghana has recorded 66 new cases of COVID-19.

This brings the total count to 6,683 from 6,617 as of the last update by the Ghana Health Service on Saturday.

The number of recoveries has also increased to 1,998 from 1,978.

Sadly, the death toll has also increased to 32 with one death.

Count of Cases per Region

Greater Accra Region – 4,798

Ashanti Region – 1,049

Central Region – 299

Western Region – 210

Eastern Region – 106

Western North Region – 61

Volta Region – 47

Northern Region – 36

Oti Region – 26

Upper East Region – 26

Upper West Region – 21

North East Region – 2

Savannah Region – 1

Bono Region – 1