Eid al-Fitr: I Miss Having Iftar With Fellow Muslims – Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has said he has missed the opportunity of touring the country during Ramadan periods to pray and have iftar with his fellow Muslims in various communities due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Due to the coronavirus restrictions, Muslims for the first time cannot gather at the mosques to mark Eid al-Fitr today, Sunday, 24 May 2020.

They have been advised to pray at home.

In a video message to his fellow Muslims as they mark an end to Ramadan, Dr Bawumia prayed for Allah to bless Ghana.

“I missed the opportunity that I usually have on my Ramadan tour to pray and have iftar with various communities across the country. Nonetheless, this has been a very spiritually fulfilling experience and we pray to the Almighty Allah to accept our sacrifices during this month of Ramadan and to bless the nation,” he stated.

For her part, Mrs Samira Bawumia noted that “As we continue to observe the coronavirus restrictions and guidelines by celebrating Eid at home this year, let us continue to pray for our friends, families, loved ones and our nation”.

---classfmonline