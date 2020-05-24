ModernGhanalogo

24.05.2020 Headlines

Covid-19: Savannah Region Records First Case

LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Ghana recorded 66 new cases of the novel coronavirus.

The total is now 6,683.

The latest updates from the Ghana Health Service has confirmed.

The update also shows that the Savannah Region has become the fourteenth region to record a COVID-19 case.

