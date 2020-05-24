Eid-al-Fitr: Message From The People’s Democratic League

Listen to article

All gratitude is to Allah, Lord of all creation, and peace and blessings on the noble Prophet, his family and Companions.

As Muslims celebrate Eid-al-Fitr, to mark the end of Ramadan, the People’s Democratic League (PDL) offers its cordial felicitations to Muslims and Christians in Sierra Leone and worldwide on the successful completion of Ramadan.

Eid al-Fitr, also called the "Festival of Breaking the Fast", is a religious holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide and marks the end of the month-long dawn-to-sunset fasting of Ramadan .

On this occasion, we call upon all Sierra Leoneans to take advantage of the celebration to offer special prayers for the peace, unity, security and progress of our country, Sierra Leone. We call upon all Sierra Leoneans to live together in peace and unity, and avoid hate speeches, incitements and making reckless statements. Sierra Leone is greater than one tribe, or one political organ and Sierra Leoneans stand to benefit immensely from the spiritual regeneration offered by the Holy month of Ramadan.

In these festive days of unity, togetherness and respect, we should all together proceed with consolidating our fragile peace and baby democracy for the good of all citizens and build one Sierra Leone for all, an example for our future generations. We would like to emphasize the contribution of the Muslim community in fostering peace and coexistence in our multiethnic society. Our common goal is a New Sierra Leone, which would emerge out of the ashes of the old, corrupt, tribalistic and dysfunctional system or status quo.

Concluding, we pray that the experience of Ramadan, that is love, self-denial, prayers, generosity and well-being be with us all the time.

HAPPY EID-AL-FITR

Sender:

Samuel Musa Kalokoh

National Secretary for Administration

The People’s Democratic League (PDL)