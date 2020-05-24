Africans United For Taiwan: Message To Africans Community In Taiwan On Occasion Of Eid-Al-Fitr

Dear Africans resident in Taiwan and Taiwanese friends,

Today is 24th May, 2020 more than 1.6 billion Muslims throughout the world, in every continent, celebrate the successful completion of fasting of the month of Ramadan. We are always happy to welcome the Eid-al-Fitr following immediately the end of the Holy month of Ramadan. It is in the Holy month of Ramadan that Muslims experienced the loftiness of solidarity and friendship, and the golden opportunity to renew the spiritual life.

On this auspicious occasion, the Africans United for Taiwan (AUT) salutes Muslim communities in Taiwan and around the world as they observe Eid-al-Fitr, the holiday to mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan. The Eid-al-Fitr comes after a month of fasting and reflections, and it’s a fitting opportunity to strengthen our solidarity and unity, through which we feel surrounded by feelings of compassion, peace, brotherhood and friendship.

This year's Ramadan as well as the Eid-al-Fitr falls amidst the devastating Corona virus pandemic otherwise referred to as COVID-19. In this way, Muslims will have to practice social distancing during the occasion just like they did in the month of fasting. While this is far from the normal Islamic activity, it is the surest way to keep everyone safe.

In spite of this, as we welcome Eid-al-Fitr this year, unfortunately, we experience and share the pain of our Muslim brothers and sisters who have spent the Holy Month of Ramadan in challenging circumstances in many areas around the world.

The Africans United for Taiwan (AUT) salutes and commends the Muslim community for meeting the challenge and for keeping the spirit of Ramadan strong and alive amidst the deadly COVID-19. This pandemic unfortunately, has created a psychological warfare, frustration and economic hardships for humankind, and Islamic centers had to face up to the challenge by offering distributions throughout the month of Ramadan. We are hoping that this occasion of Eid-al-Fitr brings them happiness and peace of mind in spite of the harsh conditions they are experiencing due to COVID-19.

Despite the sadness and concern over COVID-19, Muslims, like other faith communities, did not let the pandemic prevent them from observing their religious traditions. People will sustain the joy and will continue to celebrate in good spirits the Eid-al-Fitr holidays despite all the necessary restrictions of living in the world of COVID-19. Despite everything, the AUT remains optimistic.

We conclude by extending warmest congratulations to the members of the African community in Taiwan, the Taiwanese brothers and sisters, and Muslims all over the world on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr, and ask God Almighty that we receive peace and well-being and happiness of all mankind in this blessed holiday.

Sender:

James Baimba Fofanah

Acting Executive Director

Africans United for Taiwan (AUT)