Former President Mahama Is My Friend Contrary To What People Think—Manasseh

Ace investigative freelance journalist and anti-corruption campaigner, Manasseh Azure Awuni has described former President John Dramani Mahama as his friend contrary to many views.

Manasseh said the former Ghanaian leader who is seeking a comeback will confirm their friendship.

The award-winning journalist while practicing with the multimedia group published many controversial stories against the Mahama administration some of which bordered on the then President’s conduct.

Many observers largely from the NDC at the time accused Manasseh of executing an anti-government agenda.

But speaking to PAD FM on the “Kariyankye” super morning show on Thursday May 21, Mr. Manasseh denied the accusations saying he has a friendly relationship with former President Mahama and that he admires and respects him.

He described the former President as “a gentleman, very tolerant and accommodating” which he says he has written about extensively adding that he has a better personal relationship with him than the sitting president.

Manasseh said he voted for Presiden Mahama in 2012 as he wrote in his book “The Fourth John: Reign, Rejection & Rebound” which was on the administration of the former President but had to do his work as an objective journalist when he found certain things wrong with his leadership.

He told host Richard Forgor he did what he did for the sake of the country and not because he has something against the former President.

On the judgment on the NCA case which saw an Accra High Court jail some appointees of the former President, Manasseh said as an anti-corruption campaigner, and with the evidence available to him, he cannot fault the judgment.

He however said the fight against corruption should not be selective.

He reminded the attorney general about the Zoomlion case saying “what has led these 3 people at the NCA to jail is just peanuts when you compare it with some of the fraudulent cases involving Zoomlion and his companies.”

He challenged and dared the government to fight corruption without being selective on who to prosecute.

---PAD FM, Damongo