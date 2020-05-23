Gomoa Central Donates Food Items To Muslim Communities Ahead Of Eid-Al-Fitr Festival

Gomoa Central District Assembly in collaboration with the Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Hon. Naana Eyiah has donated food items running into hundreds of Ghana Cedis to Muslim Communities ahead of Eid-al-fitr festival celebration.

The items were made up of One hundred (100) bags of Rice and Forty (40) cartons of cooking oil for distribution to every Muslim in the Gomoa Central District.

DCE for Gomoa Central, Hon. Benjamin Kojo Otoo flanked by the Gomoa Central District Coordinating Director, Mr. Daniel Koney, Presiding Member for Gomoa Central District Assembly, Hon. Kweku Nyarko Koomson, Head of Gomoa Central District Community Development, Mr. Bashirudeen Wahab Aidoo, Gomoa Central NPP Constituency Chairman, Alhaji Omar Adam and his 1st Vice Chairman, Mr. Joseph Mensah, the DCE congratulated Moslems for going through the 30- day Ramadan period.

He however stressed the need for them to observe all the protocols with regards to Covid-19 pandemic adding Gomoa Central District Assembly was doing everything possible to curb spread of Coronavirus infections

" Gomoa Central District Assembly is ensuring that every citizenry is protected from Covid-19 infections.

Our neighbouring Assemblies, Agona West, Effutu, Agona East and Gomoa West have all recorded one case or the other. We do everything in common so we are all at risk. Let adhere to the protocols to save ourselves and families

The Assembly in collaboration with the Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Hon Naana Eyiah is providing enough Face Masks, Hand Sanitizers, Veronica Buckets for regular washing of hands, and ensuring keeping of Social Distancing.

These are meant to curb spread of Coronavirus infections in Gomoa Central District"

Alhaji Baba Musa, NPP Nasara Coordinator for Gomoa Central Constituency received the item on behalf of the Muslim Communities.

He lauded the DCE, Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central and President of the Republic of Ghana for the donation. He prayed for Allah's blessings for the H. E Nana Addo led NPP Government

In a related development, the Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central Constituency, Hon. Naana Eyiah has cut the sod for a construction of an ultra modern Hospital facility to enhance quick healthcare delivery in Gomoa Central

The project being sponsored by Ministry of Special Initiative through the One Million dollar per Constituency programme is located at Gomoa Abonyi to serve over Twenty (20) Communities in the vicinity

In an interview with newsmen, Hon. Naana Eyiah who is also the Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources disclosed that the hospital will have Doctor's and Nurse's quarters to facilitate their assigned duties

"Through this programme, three or more Communities have been penciled to get the needed social amenities like school, toilet and others to improve their standard of living. His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo led NPP Government is committed to the welfare of the citizenry across the country. Over the past Three years, Gomoa Central has witnessed tremendous job done by NPP Government. It therefore behooves on us to continually support its development efforts

"That explains why I always tell the people of Gomoa Central to vote massively for Nana Addo and Naana Eyiah to continue our development agenda. Plans are far advanced for more development projects, Gomoa Central has gotten its share of the 100-bed District Hospita at Gomoa Afransi, District offices for National Health Insurance Scheme is also under construction at Gomoa Afransi to offer better services. I really appreciate your support towards our efforts and know that you will give us the nod in the incoming December 2020 general Elections."

DCE for Gomoa Central, Hon. Benjamin Kojo Otoo assured the youth especially the artisans that most of the workforce for the project would be taken from Gomoa Abonyi and its surrounding communities

Chief of Gomoa Abonyi, Nana Osuan Asare IV commended the MP, DCE and NPP Government for the project.

"Nananom in Gomoa Central will continue to pray for MP and DCE for the humbleness manner they relate with the people. We assure you of our total support and massive win for NPP not only in Gomoa Central but Ghana as a whole."