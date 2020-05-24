Binduri District Gets Police Station

The Binduri District Police Headquarters fully funded by Binduri District Assembly has been commissioned and handed over to the Police administration.

The building has male and female cells, offices, armoury, washrooms, District Commander’s office and other ancillary spaces and circulation areas.

The state-of-the-art facility was jointly commissioned by the Bawku Divisional Police Commander, ACP Yao Tettegah, and the District Chief Executive Yakubu Ayinga Abagre, assisted by representatives of the Binduri Chief Naba Robert Akolbila Akoum II, the Kaadi Chief Naba Asuguru and Naba Adams Boko.

ACP Yao Tettegah praised the DCE and the traditional authorities in the area for their collective efforts to put up the edifice to fight crime in the area.

ACP Tettegah urged the people to cooperate with the police personnel who are posted to the district to discharge their duties efficiently for the peace and safety of the community members.

He called on the Assembly to construct them a new accommodation for the personnel

The project commenced in February 2020 and was completed in May.

The District Chief Executive, Yakubu Abagre Ayinga said Binduri was under the Bawku Municipal Police Command despite being a district on its own in 2012.

He said residents and commuters of various major markets in the area had been terrorized by armed robbers for far too long hence the need to boost the security in the district.

According to the DCE, the police station project was one of the first he and the assembly tackled when he assumed office as DCE due to the myriad of security challenges in the district.

The assembly, he noted, would continue to collaborate with relevant authorities to beef up security in the district to promote economic activities.

Speaking on behalf of the chiefs and people of Binduri divisional area Yakubu Akolbila, a Bio Technician who represented the Chief of the area commended the Assembly in their effort to fight crime in the area.

Present at the occasion were the parliamentary candidate for Binduri, Abdulai Abanga, NPP party constituency chairman and other government officials.