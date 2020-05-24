Covid-19: Bawku Teachers Credit Union Donates To Bawku Presbyterian Hospital

The Bawku Teachers Credit Union in Bawku of the Upper East Region has donated equipment to Bawku Presbyterian hospital to help fight the deadly coronavirus.

The items which include patient monitors, liquid soap and nose masks are worth Ghc70,000.

In a short ceremony after the presentation, the General Manager of the Bawku Teachers Credit Union, Alhaji Ali Suraju, who presented the health equipment on behalf of the Board of Directors of the union in Bawku said, the gesture is part of their corporate social responsibility to support government efforts to stem the spread of the coronavirus in the area.

Madam Safaw Gariba, chairperson of the Bawku of the union said, the Bawku teachers credit union believed in giving back to society especially at this current difficult times of COVID-19.

Receiving the items, Mr. Samuel Fianko Gyan, General manager of the Bawku Presbyterian Hospital, commended the credit union for the kind gesture.

He describes the donation as timely as the facility requires enough items to fully combat the covid-19 spread.

Mr. Gyan called on corporate institutions and public-spirited individuals to come to their aid as they continue to face the issue of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE's) to enable them fight coronavirus.