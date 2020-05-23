NAM1 And Payboy Are Scammers; Don’t Pay 9% For Your Own Money — Coalition Warns Aggrieved Customers

Listen to article

A group calling itself Coalition of Aggrieved Customers of Menzgold has stated that Nana Appiah Mensah popularly known as NAM1 and Payboy company are all scammers.

The group, in a social media post hours after news that NAM1 has appointed PayBoy to negotiate payment with customers, cautioned customers of Menzgold that Payboy is a scam and that members should not trust them.

The post also continues that, customers should not pay 9% or 20% to unlock their own locked up funds.

In a subsequent post, captured by Ghanadatabase.com they also questioned the use of validation exercise customers went through in 2019.

This follows Menzgold in a statement which announced that “Following advice given and subsequently reiterated in a press release issued on the 18th of December 2019 with reference number KBA 3015/19 by our counsel, we’re happy to introduce PAYBOY COMPANY LIMITED, a digital payments marketing and promotions company, headquartered at No. 34 Nii Ako Nortei Street, Blohum Road, Dzorwulu, Accra, as the appointed third party entity with the capacity to negotiate ‘Debt Settlement Agreements’ and to facilitate payments of same, in our committed resolve to ensure the eventual full debts settlements by Menzgold within the shortest possible time”.

