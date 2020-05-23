Obinim Rushed To His Private Doctors

Founder of the International God’s Way Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim, has been rushed to his private doctors after leaving the Police Hospital where he was receiving medical care while he was in Police custody.

This happened shortly after he left police custody three days after he was granted bail by the District Court, his lawyer Ralph Poku-Adusei has confirmed.

Two of his family members, Madam Elsie Asiedu and Madam Jennifer Yawa Quartey, yesterday told journalists that they have been at the Police Headquarters since 7am and they have provided all necessary documents required to execute the bail of Bishop Obinim, however, the Police Service led by the Director-General of the Police Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Director of Operations of the Ghana Police Service and the Commander in Charge of the Special Investigation Unit (SIU), are doing everything in their power to frustrate the process to execute the bail of Bishop Obinim.

The Sureties challenged claims by the Police Service that Bishop Obinim is still in custody because he has not been able to meet the bail conditions prescribed by the Magistrate who presided over the matter. They are demanded that the Police Service respects the orders of the District Court as far as the bail of Bishop Obinim is concerned.

A District Court in Accra granted Bishop Daniel Obinim bail in the sum of one hundred thousand Ghana cedis (GHc 100,000.00) with three Sureties, one to be justified.

The Police have charged Bishop Obinim with publication of false news and forgery of a document contrary to section 208 and 159 of the Criminal and Other Offences Act (Act 29).

---with files from starrfmonline