My Vision Is To Address Your Issues – Mahama To Ghanaians

The flagbearer of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama has said his vision is to address the issues that affect Ghanaians if elected President again.

As part of his vision, Mr Mahama in a Facebook post says he would build a peaceful, secure and prosperous nation, and provide sustainable jobs through industrialisation for rapid development.

The NDC as a party notes that it believes in Ghana’s future.

“We have a vision to build a country that will be a Regional Powerhouse, providing economic and social opportunities for all Ghanaians. Ghana under John Dramani Mahama will be a stable, vibrant and safe democracy,” the party stated on Mr Mahama’s website.

As social democrats, the NDC said it subscribes to a compassionate political philosophy that seeks to create opportunities for all to develop to their fullest potential.

“We believe that our pursuit of economic prosperity for all Ghanaians can best be achieved through appropriate regulation and strategic investments. The NDC is, therefore, committed to using the legal, fiscal and trade instruments at our disposal, in an inclusive effort, to safeguard the jobs of today and create sustainable jobs for the future.”

The NDC is currently in the process of putting together what it describes as “Peoples Manifesto”, which is a social contract between Ghanaians and their flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama.

According to the party, creating a bright future for Ghana and Ghanaians means delivering on their social contract and seeing the vision come to life.

