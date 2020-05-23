COVID-19 Has Exposed Africa’s Weakness As Importers Of Finished Products – Mahama

Listen to article

Former President John Dramani Mahama has said COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the structural weaknesses of Africa’s economic paradigm as exporters of primary goods and importers of finished products.

He however expressed confidence that with innovative leadership and a belief in especially the enterprising and dynamic young Africans, Africa can and should turn the wheels of their economies back on track.

Mr Mahama said this to commemorate African Union (AU) Day to be marked on Monday, 25 May 2020.

“Across our continent, as we celebrate Africa Day on Monday, May 25, we must dedicate ourselves as a people and governments towards realising the objectives of Agenda 2063 and building the Africa we want,” Mr Mahama said in a statement.

African leaders in their Agenda 2063 document are hoping that by the year 2063 Africa should be prosperous based on inclusive growth and sustainable development.

They want to see an integrated continent politically united and based on the ideals of Pan Africanism and the vision of African renaissance.

The goal is to have a high standard of living, quality of life and wellbeing for all Africans and also to have a well-educated citizens and skills revolution underpinned by science, technology and innovation.

Source: classfmonline.com