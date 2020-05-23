Volta Chiefs Sing Praises On Akufo-Addo

The chiefs and people of Kome/Shime in the Anloga District of the Volta Region are full of praise for the Akufo-Addo administration for its effort in developing the Ghanaian economy.

They believe the various measures being put in place by the government “have bettered the lives of Ghanaians”.

At a meeting with President Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House yesterday, the leader of the delegation, Agbotadua Kumasah, said the chiefs, queens, elders and people of Kome/Shime are eternally grateful to the current government for the various social intervention programmes, including but not limited to the 'one district, one factory', NABCO, 'planting for food and jobs' and the creation of new regions and districts.

To that end, he said, “We the chiefs and people of Kome/Shime applaud your government for such impressive social interventions.”

“We are fully aware of your sleepless nights to turn the downward economy around. This has positively reflected in the lives of the citizenry. We are aware of you working tirelessly to combat the novel deadly coronavirus with your team of experts to prevent its damaging socio-economic and psychological effect on the lives of Ghanaians and we say well done,” Agbotadua Kumasah added.

Like Oliver Twist, they however could not but ask for more, including the need for government to consider building a sugarcane processing factory at Kome/Shime.

The area, they said, has over 4,000 acres of sugarcane plantation that would provide the proposed factory all the raw materials its needs.

They asked for the siting of a senior high school, if possible a model senior high school for the benefit of the youth in the area.

Added to that was the request for the construction of a standard hospital and a market there to boost trade activities.

President Akufo-Addo, on his part, promised to prioritise their concerns.

---Daily Guide