23.05.2020 Social News

Fire Destroys Foam Manufacturing Company In Kumasi

Firefighters struggle to battle a raging inferno at one of the buildings belonging to Royal Foam Limited at Ayigya, a suburb of Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

The fire, which is said to have started at about 5 pm on Friday, gutted one of the buildings where some chemicals are stored.

Firefighters are making frantic efforts to prevent the fire from spreading to other warehouses where foams are kept.

About six fire tenders are currently at the scene as stranded workers of the company looked on helplessly as fire fighting efforts continue.

The immediate cause of the fire is not yet known.

