ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Why Yaoh Hates Your Marriage So Much!!...
Writers OnAIR
body-container-line-1
22.05.2020 General News

John Mahama supports Muslim community ahead of Eid

By Mustapha Attractive
John Mahama supports Muslim community ahead of Eid
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
Get the latest live updates about the Coronavirus Pandemic

The flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr John Dramani Mahama, has presented a quantity of food items to the Muslim community, ahead of the Eid al-Fitr celebration this weekend.

In what has been a routine even before he became a Member of Parliament in 1996, Mr Mahama asked the National Zongo Caucus Coordinator of the NDC, Alhaji Mohammed Coolie Younger, to distribute the items to the various Muslim groupings.

The beneficiaries include the office of the National Chief Imam, Al-Sunna, Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission, the Shia, Council of Muslims Organisations and other underprivileged Muslims.

The items presented were made up of 600 bags of rice, 600 food boxes and 100 boxes of cooking oil.
Mustapha Attractive
Mustapha Attractive Journalist
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

2020 Polls: With Or Without New Register Mahama Will Win – A...
2 hours ago

Suspended NPP Parliamentary Aspirant Sacked As Deputy NADMO ...
3 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line