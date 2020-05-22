Covid-19: Two Cases Hit Golden Star Resources' Prestea Mine

Gold mining firm Golden Star Resources has reported two positive cases of COVID-19 among employees at its Prestea mine located in the Western Region.

In a statement issued on Thursday, May 21, 2020, Goldstar said both employees have had mild symptoms and are being closely monitored.

The statement added that in line with the "Company's COVID-19 management protocols and those of the Ghana Health Service, contact tracing has been carried out and as a result close to 60 members of our Prestea team are currently in quarantine and awaiting test results".

"Of these, the majority are involved in mining activities (including rock breaking, scoop operations and blasting) and engineering activities (including winder operations and pumping). As a result, site management is revising planned operations in the short-term in order to ensure the safety of all team members and to allow for possible critical skill shortages. This is likely to have some impact on production from 24 Level over the coming weeks until employees who are currently in quarantine are able to safely return to work. At this stage, it is anticipated that the impact on development activities on 17 Level, which are crucial to the longer term viability of the operation, will be minimal".

The company said currently it has not reported any cases of Covid-19 at its Wassa mine, which remains operational, noting that neither the supply chains nor the export and sale of gold doré at the Wassa and Prestea mines were impacted.

In January 2017, Golden Star began commercial production at its Wassa underground gold mine.

